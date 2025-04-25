Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Pakistan Army Open Fire Along LoC Indian Army Retaliates

Three days after the Pahalgam terror attack, firing was reported from multiple Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistan Army throughout the night - an unusual development not reported in recent times. The Indian Army has retaliated. There have been no casualties reported from the Indian side. "The Pakistani Army fired small arms along the border. Our troops responded. Further details are being ascertained. There have been no casualties,''.