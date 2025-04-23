Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Identified 1st Sketches Of 3 Released!

Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Identifies, 1st Sketches Of 3 Released! Sketches of three terrorists behind Pahalgam attack, based on inputs by eyewitnesses, was released by agencies. In what is being described as the deadliest assault since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, at least 26 tourists were killed and many others were injured on Tuesday.