Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Meet Nazakat Ali Who Saved 11 Lives In Pahalgham Terror Attack

26 people have lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In the midst of the terrorist attack, a businessman came as an angel, who rescued 11 people from there in time. A Kashmiri woollen clothes trader, Nazakat Ali, who visits Chhattisgarh’s Chirmiri town every winter He heroically guided four families from the state to safety after they were caught in a sudden terror attack. The families, who were on a summer vacation, included three children among the 11 members. Najakat took everyone to the lodge, Now everyone has left Kashmir for Chhattisgarh safely “After reaching Pahalgam, we contacted Nazakat Ali, a local who is familiar with us. We all moved out, accompanying him to visit the tourist spots in and around Pahalgam. When the random firing created a shocking, chaotic situation, Ali acted with prompt sagacity and took us all to safety from the horrifying scene” - Happy Wadhawan, Eyewitness