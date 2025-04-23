Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Intelligence Failure Asaduddin Owaisi Demands Actions | Pahalgam

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on April 23 condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said that this incident is more condemnable than the Uri and Pulwama attacks. “...We strongly condemn what happened in Pahalgam yesterday and we hope that the government will punish these terrorists. We stand with all the families of those who were killed by the terrorists and wish that those injured recover as soon as possible...This incident is more condemnable than the Uri and Pulwama attacks. The terrorist targeted civilians this time. It is a massacre...,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.