Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack India To Act Soon NSA Doval And EAM Jaishankar Brief PM Modi

PM Modi took immediate action after landing in Delhi following the Pahalgam terror attack. He held a high-level briefing at the airport with NSA Doval, EAM Jaishankar, FS Misri to assess the situation. Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting aimed at evaluating security and coordinating responses to the Pahalgam attack. PM Modi stressed swift action against those behind heinous Pahalgam Terror attack. The Prime Minister said, “heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared!”. “India’s resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’.