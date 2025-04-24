Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Heres How Indias Neighbors Reacted To Pahalgam Terror Attack

India’s neighbors condemn Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan denies involvement. A wave of regional reactions followed the Pahalgam terror attack in J&K on April 22, which left 26 tourists including children and newlyweds, brutally gunned down. Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed concern but referred to J&K as “Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”. China condemned the attack, expressing 'shock and sincere sympathies' and we mourn the victims. Bangladesh issued strong condemnations, reaffirming the country’s stand against terrorism. Sri Lanka’s president offered condolences and affirmed solidarity with India, calling the strike a 'cowardly attack'. Bhutan’s PM Tshering Tobgay denounced the “horrific” violence and reaffirmed strong support.