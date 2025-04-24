Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Haryana CM Nayab Saini On Pahalgam Terror Attack | JK News

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, was laid to rest with full military honors in his hometown in Karnal, Haryana. The solemn ceremony was attended by hundreds, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who paid tribute to the brave officer.