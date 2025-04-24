Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Full List Of 26 People Shot Dead By Terrorists | Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: Full List Of 26 People Shot Dead By Terrorists | Pahalgam Terror Attack 26 people, including several tourists from across India, were tragically killed in a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on civilians in the popular tourist destination, leaving the country in shock. Among the victims was a newlywed Navy officer from Haryana. Prime Minister Modi has cut short his Saudi Arabia visit, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra confirmed five victims from the state. Here's the full list of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.