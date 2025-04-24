Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack FIR Reveals Details Of Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack | JK News

FIR in Pahalgam terror attack blames cross-border masters, illegal arms supply. "Unknown terrorists have fired indiscriminately at the tourists who have come for the purpose of sightseeing in the Pahalgam area with automatic weapons obtained from illegal means under the direction of the masters sitting across the border". Attackers reportedly opened fire, aiming to cause mass casualties and spread fear among tourists. Case has been filed under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Police have confirmed this to be the sixth special nature case this year, and the first incident of its kind in the Pahalgam region. Security forces believe the weapons used were smuggled across the border. The Resistance Front, a known proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the strike. India has downgraded its diplomatic engagement with Pakistan, citing continued support for cross-border terrorism.