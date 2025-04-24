Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Father Reveals What Terrorist Told Daughter-In-Law After Killing Son

The mortal remains of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, have been brought home. His father, Sanjay Dwivedi, recounted that Shubham, along with his wife and sister-in-law, was attacked while stopping at a restaurant near 'Mini Switzerland'. The terrorists asked about their religion before shooting Shubham in the head. His wife was spared so she could "tell Modi" about the incident.