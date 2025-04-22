Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Eyewitness Shares Shocking Details Of Pahalgam Terror Attack | JK News

An eyewitness recounts the harrowing details of the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred near Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination, when gunmen opened fire on a group of Indian tourists, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and numerous injuries. The eyewitness describes scenes of chaos and panic as tourists were caught in the gunfire, with many attempting to flee the area. Security forces responded promptly, evacuating the injured to local hospitals and initiating a manhunt for the perpetrators. This incident marks one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region in recent years, drawing widespread condemnation from political leaders and civil society.