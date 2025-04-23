Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Donald Trump On Pahalgam Attack Calls PM Modi Assures Support

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives and offer support to India. The MEA official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, that US President assured India of full support in bringing the perpetrators to justice. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences. The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, has sparked anger throughout the nation. Following PM Modi’s tweet, HM Shah also flew to J&K and held a high level meeting with CM Omar Abdullah. Security agencies are on high alert following the incident, and a probe is underway to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.