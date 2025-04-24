Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Vows Loud Clear Response I JK News

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the perpetrators behind the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir will see a loud and clear response. At least 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in the attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. “Yesterday, in Pahalgam, targeting a particular religion, terrorists executed a cowardly act, in which we lost many innocent lives. Every citizen of India is united against this cowardly act. I assure countrymen that in view of the Pahalgam incident, the government will take every necessary and appropriate step,” said Rajnath Singh.