Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack ATV Operator Recalls Horrific Pahalgam Attack

As the first responder to reach Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal after terrorists opened fire on tourist in Pahalgam, J&K on 22 April. On helping the security forces in rescue efforts following the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, President of Pahalgam ATV stand, Irshad Ahmad, says, "... Initially, we took the bikes and went home. Then we received a call that the situation is normal and we have to go for rescue. We took all our bikes to Baisaran valley since it is a non-motorable road. So we took our ATVs. We have been taking the force and the police on our ATVs to the valley for the last two days... I was the one who brought the Navy Officer (Lieutenant Vinay Narwal) and his wife to the ambulance. I checked his pulse on the way and realised that he had died. At the moment, I lied to his wife that he was alive and that she should not worry... When I saw the situation there, I cried four times... We don't want such incidents ever to be repeated in our Kashmir."