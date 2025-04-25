Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Govt Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, while asking to “fix accountability” in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, said that if the terrorists could reach Pahalgam, they would reach Srinagar too. Terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district, killing 26 and injuring several others. Owaisi said “They came from Pakistan, and Pakistan supports them. How did they cross the border? Who is responsible for it? They could also reach Srinagar if they reached Pahalgam... Justice would only prevail when accountability is fixed... We condemn the terror attack"