Jammu Kashmir News: PM Modi Says Omar Abdullah's School-Time Dream Fulfilled With J&K Rail Link Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah’s childhood dream has been fulfilled with the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Speaking at an event in Jammu after inaugurating the Chenab railway bridge, PM Modi called it a "historic moment" and a "symbol of national unity." Reacting to Omar Abdullah's statement that the project began when he was in Class 8, PM Modi said, “We have fulfilled the dream of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” CM Omar Abdullah also said, “What the British could not do, you (PM Modi) got it completed… I studied in 8th when the foundation for this project was laid. Now I am 55, and it has finally been inaugurated.” PM Modi’s visit comes days after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.