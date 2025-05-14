Jammu Kashmir News JK CM Omar Abdullah Questions Deaths Due To LoC Shelling I IND-PAK Ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the "lip service" in the national narrative about civilian deaths during cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, India’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Abdullah said that in aftermath of India's retaliation only "half the stories" have been told.