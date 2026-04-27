Jammu Kashmir News: India Foils Major Terror Plot Across J&K, Punjab, NIA Takes Charge | Punjab News

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INDIA
Jammu Kashmir News: India successfully foils a major terror plot spanning Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. Security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have taken charge of the case, launching a massive crackdown on terror networks.