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Governor: Manoj Bajpayee becomes RBI Governor to save India from bankruptcy, joins Adah Sharma in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film

Ranveer Singh makes first statement on Dhurandhar success, admits Hamza Ali is 'more challenging' than Alauddin Khilji: 'I've to give it 300 percent'

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR player in trouble: Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined 20% match fee for breaching IPL's code of conduct

School Holiday Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & other states declare early breaks due to heatwave; check state-wise summer vacation dates, new timings

Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.

West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee as campaign ends, who will have last laugh in TMC vs BJP contest?

Shah Rukh Khan's King gears up to shine amid big-ticket releases Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Chapter 3

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Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua's first-ever live musical performance, her voice in BG wins internet

Farah Khan recalls selling her record player, LPs after her father went bankrupt, Akshay Kumar lauds her spirit: 'Yeh itni mehnat karti hai'

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Jammu Kashmir News: India Foils Major Terror Plot Across J&K, Punjab, NIA Takes Charge | Punjab News

Jammu Kashmir News: India Foils Major Terror Plot Across J&K, Punjab, NIA Takes Charge | Punjab News

Governor: Manoj Bajpayee becomes RBI Governor to save India from bankruptcy, joins Adah Sharma in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film

Governor: Manoj Bajpayee becomes RBI Governor to save India from bankruptcy

Ranveer Singh makes first statement on Dhurandhar success, admits Hamza Ali is 'more challenging' than Alauddin Khilji: 'I've to give it 300 percent'

Ranveer on Dhurandhar success, admits Hamza is 'more challenging' than Khilji

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Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

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Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 03:14 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir News India Foils Major Terror Plot Across JK Punjab NIA Takes Charge | Punjab News

Jammu Kashmir News: India successfully foils a major terror plot spanning Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. Security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have taken charge of the case, launching a massive crackdown on terror networks.

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Jammu Kashmir News: India successfully foils a major terror plot spanning Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. Security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have taken charge of the case, launching a massive crackdown on terror networks.

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Governor: Manoj Bajpayee becomes RBI Governor to save India from bankruptcy, joins Adah Sharma in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film
Governor: Manoj Bajpayee becomes RBI Governor to save India from bankruptcy
Ranveer Singh makes first statement on Dhurandhar success, admits Hamza Ali is 'more challenging' than Alauddin Khilji: 'I've to give it 300 percent'
Ranveer on Dhurandhar success, admits Hamza is 'more challenging' than Khilji
Shah Rukh Khan's KKR player in trouble: Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined 20% match fee for breaching IPL's code of conduct
Shah Rukh Khan's KKR player in trouble: Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined 20% match fee
School Holiday Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & other states declare early breaks due to heatwave; check state-wise summer vacation dates, new timings
School Holiday Alert: States declare early breaks due to heatwave; Full list
Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.
Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Ve
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Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
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Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
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Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
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