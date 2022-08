Jammu Kashmir News: Devotees elate as Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after flash flood

Devotees were elated as the Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on August 20 hours after torrential rain triggered flash flood. Heavy rainfall near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town of Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir on August 19 triggered flash floods earlier. The upward movement of pilgrims was halted but now has been resumed.