Jammu Kashmir News: BSF Jawan Detained By Pak Rangers After Accidentally Crossing Ind-Pak Border A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border and talks are on between the two forces to secure his release, officials said on Thursday. A constable of the 182nd battalion was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, they said. The jawan was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.