Jammu Kashmir Landslide What Triggered The Massive Landslides And Flash Floods In JK | Ramban

Flash floods triggered by intense overnight rainfall wreaked havoc in Dharamkund village near the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, claiming three lives and leaving one person missing. The natural calamity, accompanied by landslides, hailstorms, and fierce winds, caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure, displacing dozens of families and blocking the National Highway at multiple locations. This explainer breaks down the real reasons behind the deadly flash floods and landslides — from cloudbursts and climate change to fragile terrain and human interference. Watch to understand how nature and negligence collided in one of the worst weather disasters in the region.