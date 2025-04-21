Jammu Kashmir Landslide Visuals From Worlds Highest Railway Bridge After Heavy Rain Hits JK

Jammu Kashmir Landslide: Visuals From World's Highest Railway Bridge After Heavy Rain Hits J&K Heavy Rain Lashes Jammu Division | Visuals from Chenab Bridge – World's Highest Railway Bridge Heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of the Jammu division, causing landslides, waterlogging, and disruptions. These exclusive visuals from the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, show the intensity of the weather in the region. The Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel located in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir, stands tall amid nature’s fury. Despite the rain, the structure remains intact, offering a breathtaking yet intense view of the surrounding landscape. Stay tuned for more ground reports and weather updates from Jammu & Kashmir. (Jammu rain update, Chenab Bridge visuals, world's highest railway bridge, Jammu Kashmir weather, heavy rainfall in J&K, landslide in Ramban, Chenab River flood, J&K monsoon update, Chenab bridge rain video, Jammu division weather alert.)