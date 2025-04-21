Jammu Kashmir Landslide Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway Vehicles Stranded | JK

Kashmir Landslide: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Vehicles Stranded | J&K News Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed After Massive Landslide in Ramban | Vehicles Stranded | April 20 Update Vehicular traffic has come to a standstill on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) following a massive landslide triggered by persistent heavy rainfall and hailstorms in the Ramban district on April 20. Several vehicles, including passenger carriers, remain stranded at multiple locations, especially in Udhampur. The highway closure has severely impacted travel between Jammu and Srinagar. Authorities have confirmed that the NH-44 remains shut due to falling rocks and fresh landslides in several areas. Officials plan to reassess and resume operations once weather conditions improve.