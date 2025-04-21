Jammu Kashmir Landslide JK Deputy CM Choudhary Reaches Ramban Landslide Spot | JK News

Jammu Kashmir Landslide: J&K Deputy CM Choudhary Reaches Ramban Landslide Spot | J&K News J&K Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary Reaches Ramban | Locals Start Complaining After Landslide Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary reached the spot in Ramban, where locals started complaining after several buildings and vehicles were damaged by a landslide following heavy rains and hailstorms in the district. The situation remains tense as affected residents demand immediate relief and accountability from the administration.