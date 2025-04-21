Jammu Kashmir Landslide JK Deputy CM Choudhary On Ramban landslide Deaths | JK News

Jammu Kashmir Landslide: J&K Deputy CM Choudhary On Ramban landslide Deaths | J&K News J&K Dy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Ramban Landslide | 3 Dead After Heavy Rainfall Following the tragic landslide in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary called the incident "unfortunate" and confirmed he would be visiting the affected area to assess the situation. “I am going to Ramban... It is unfortunate (three deaths). There is a cloud burst... We are going by road because the weather conditions are not favourable for a chopper... We will go there and assess the situation... We will brief you after reviewing the situation... The National Highway is also damaged... Houses are damaged and people’s goats have died...,” said Surinder Kumar Choudhary on April 20. The landslide, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, has caused significant damage in the region, including loss of life, destruction of homes, and livestock deaths. (J&K landslide news, Ramban district rainfall, Surinder Kumar Choudhary statement, Jammu Kashmir cloudburst, NH44 damage, Ramban landslide update, J&K weather news, Ramban tragedy, Jammu deputy CM, landslide assessment, Ramban death toll.)