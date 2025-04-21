Jammu Kashmir Landslide Jammu Landslide Victim Describes Moments Of Terror | JK News

Jammu Kashmir Landslide: Jammu Landslide Victim Describes Moments Of Terror | J&K News J&K Landslide: Om Singh's Heartbreaking Account | Ramban Market Destroyed In this emotional ground report from Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir, local resident Om Singh shares his firsthand experience of the devastating landslide that swept away the local market. "I live on the other side, but even there, the flow of water was very strong, we could not make it here in time. When I reached here, I saw the whole market, including my shop, had vanished... This is the first time I am seeing something like this..."