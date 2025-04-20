Jammu Kashmir Landslide Jammu Kashmir Landslide Victim Describes Moments Of Terror | JK News

Ramban, J&K Landslide Survivor Speaks Out | Sunil Kumar's Terrifying Experience In this gripping interview, Sunil Kumar, a local from Ramban, J&K, recounts his horrifying experience during the landslide that struck the area. "I was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Since it was raining, I booked a hotel in Ramban. At around 3 AM, this incident took place. When I came out, I saw that two floors of the hotel were inside the debris. Around 15 people were there on the top floor. We rescued all of them. My new car is completely damaged due to the landslide... Around 8-10 cars are stuck under the debris..." Watch this heart-wrenching account of survival and courage as Sunil Kumar shares the shocking reality of the Ramban landslide and how he witnessed the destruction firsthand.