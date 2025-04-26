Jammu Kashmir Attack Indian Nationals Married to Pakistanis Stir Chaos At Indo-Pak Border

Pakistani families seeking refuge in India are requesting visa validation after the central government announced the revocation of all existing valid visas for Pakistani nationals, effective from April 27. Medical visas will remain valid only until April 29, 2025. Additionally, India has fully suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals, with no new visas to be processed or issued until further notice.