Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla & Rajouri, Rajnath Singh to Review Situation

Two terrorists were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Rajouri districts on Saturday. Police said that two-three terrorists have been trapped as the encounter continues between security force and terrorists in Kunzar area of Baramulla. A joint operation of Army and J&K police was launched based on inputs.