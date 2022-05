Jammu: High security in Samba area after detection of suspected tunnel

Security has been tightened in Samba area of Jammu after a small opening, suspected to be a tunnel, was found near the international border on May 04. A small opening is suspected to be a tunnel. The BSF is carrying out a detailed search in the area on May 05. On April 22, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu.