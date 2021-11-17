Jammu and Kashmir Several Congress leaders resign from party over leadership issues

The Congress party has suffered a major setback in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven leaders of the party have simultaneously resigned from their posts. It is believed that all these leaders belong to the Ghulam Nabi Azad faction and were angry with the party's decision to change the leadership. At the same time, they claim that they were not given a chance to express their views on party related issues.