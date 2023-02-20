Jammu and Kashmir Major Tragedy ! Several homeless 13 houses destroyed due to landslide in Ramban

As many as 13 houses were damaged due to the landslide in the Ramban district, after which the affected families were shifted to safe locations, officials said on Sunday. The landslide occurred in around 1 sq km area at Duksar Dalwa, in Sangaldan of Gool Tehsil on the upper side of Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road, the officials said.