Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army evacuates 80-year-old lady with severe fever arthritis

Indian army evacuated 80-year-old lady with severe fever & arthritis in J&K’s Boniyar. Mir Mohd from Jabri village made a distress call to Indian army, seeking evacuation of his wife. The Indian army’s chinar corps warriors conducted a swift emergency evacuation. She was successfully shifted primary health care center in Boniyar.