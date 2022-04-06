Jammu and Kashmir: 66 terrorists killed in J&K from December 2021 to March 2022, says IGP Kashmir

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on April 06 informed that around 66 terrorists have been killed by Jammu and Kashmir Police from December 2021 till March 2022. “In Pulwama, 2 non-local labourers who worked there were killed. We identified (terrorists involved), they will be neutralised soon. In Shopian, there was an attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in a remote village. We have a lead, neutralisation (of terrorist) will be done soon,” said IGP Kashmir. “From December 2021 to March 2022, around 66 terrorists have been killed. So, they are targeting soft targets out of frustration,” Vijay Kumar added.