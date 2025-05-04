Jammu And Kashmir 3 Army Soldiers Killed After Truck Falls Into Deep Gorge In JKs Ramban

Three soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into 700-foot gorge in J&K's Ramban. The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. The vehicle was part of a convoy en route from Jammu to Srinagar along National Highway 44 when the accident occurred around 11:30 am. Visuals from the site showed the remains of the truck, with soldiers’ belongings and documents scattered around. Rescue efforts were launched immediately by the Army, J&K Police, SDRF, and local volunteers and are currently ongoing.