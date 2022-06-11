Jammu ADGP urges people to maintain peace amid tensions over social media post in Bhaderwah

Amid the ongoing tensions over a social media post in the Bhaderwah town of Doda, Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on June 10 urged the people to maintain peace in the area. A curfew has been imposed, and the internet services of the town have also been suspended. “The situation in Baderwah is alright and the city is peaceful. Our efforts will be to restore the peace as soon as possible. Actions will be taken on all registered FIRs. Appeal to everyone to contribute to maintaining peace,” the ADGP said.