Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appeals to Home Minister to stop Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s Secretary Niaz Ahmed Farooqui on April 20 appealed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop Jahangirpuri demolition drive. “I appeal to the Union Home Minister to intervene to stop this demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi,” said Farooqui. “We have info that demolition drive underway in Jahangirpuri. We have sent a notice to North Delhi Mayor, Police, Chief Secretary to stop this drive. By doing this after riots condition, you're only favouring rioters, targeting a community, government shouldn't do this,” he added.