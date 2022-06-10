Jama Masjid protest: Legal action will be taken, says DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan

Protest flared up outside Jama Masjid, Delhi on June 10, demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against their controversial remark on Prophet Mohammed. Speaking on the incident, Shweta Chauhan, DCP Central District said, “Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started to protest over inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.” She further added, “Within 10-15 minutes, we managed to bring the situation under control. Protests were done on the street, without any permission, so legal action will be taken.”