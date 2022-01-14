Jallikattu begins at Avaniyapuram village in Madurai

On the occasion of Pongal, Jallikattu competition began in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on January 14. Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, state government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. During the event, as many as 48 persons have sustained injuries, as per a health official.