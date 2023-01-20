Jallikattu A sport stuck between culture and cruelty to animals all eyes on Supreme Court

Jallikattu, a controversial sport has faced long legal battles over cruelty to animals, and which at the same time is a symbol of Tamil culture. The animal rights groups are concerned over issues of cruelty to animals as they believe bulls are deliberately placed in a terrifying situation. On the other hand, people in favour say it is a symbol of Tamil Nadu's identity. In this video know all about the controversy and about animal laws in India.