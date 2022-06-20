Jalandhar Police deployed at railway station amid call for ‘Bharat Bandh’

Amid the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ by some organisations against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ Scheme, heavy police personnel were deployed at the Jalandhar railway station on June 20 in Punjab. “We've sufficient force, deputed 80 per cent of our own city force. Besides, we also have Rapid Action Force and Punjab Armed Police,” said Jalandhar DCP Law and Order Jagmohan Singh.