Jaishankar responds to question on Russian Oil imports says ‘Pay attention to Europe’

While responding a question on Russian Oil imports amid Ukraine crisis, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that India’s purchase for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. “If you're looking at(India's)energy purchases from Russia, I'd suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon,” said the Minister. His statement came after the conclusion of the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.