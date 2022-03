Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister for delegation-level talks in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi on March 25 at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Chinese Foreign Minister, who arrived in Delhi on March 24 is on a two-day visit to India. This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader to India in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.