Jaishankar China Visit Rahul Gandhi Slams EAM Over Xi Jinping Meet Calls It A Full Blown Circus

Jaishankar China Visit: Rahul Gandhi Slams EAM Over Xi Jinping Meet, Calls It A 'Full Blown Circus' Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, lambasted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for “apprising” Chinese President Xi Jinping about India-China ties and said that he “is running a full-blown circus” aimed to “destroy” the country’s foreign policy. The Leader of Opposition's remark came after Jaishankar called on Xi on Tuesday and apprised him of the recent development of bilateral ties. "I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.