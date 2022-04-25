Search icon
Jairam Thakur inaugurates State Media Centre at Himachal Bhavan in Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on April 25 inaugurated State Media Centre at Himachal Bhavan in Delhi. CM Thakur also performed rituals at the Bhavan.

