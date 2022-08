Jairam Ramesh informed that exact date of Congress Presidential Poll to be announced soon

The exact date for Congress Presidential Poll will be announced soon, informed, INC’s General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh on August 23. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said, “It has been said that process will begin on August 20 and conclude by September 21. The exact date of election will be announced in a few days. Let's see what happens.”