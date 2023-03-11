Jaipur: Widows of Pulwama martyrs meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, demand jobs for children

Widows of the Pulwama martyrs who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, met with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on March 11. Following the passing of their husbands, the widows are requesting extra benefits from the government, including jobs for their kids. Many women criticised Ashok Gehlot for his policies and governance after meeting him and claimed that he had not provided any assurances in response to their demands.