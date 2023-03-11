Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Jaipur: Widows of Pulwama martyrs meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, demand jobs for children

Widows of the Pulwama martyrs who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, met with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on March 11. Following the passing of their husbands, the widows are requesting extra benefits from the government, including jobs for their kids. Many women criticised Ashok Gehlot for his policies and governance after meeting him and claimed that he had not provided any assurances in response to their demands.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.