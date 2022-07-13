Jaipur: Satish Poonia calls Ashok Gehlot ‘insecure’ over his remark on Udaipur incident

Speaking on his statement over Udaipur beheading incident, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on July 13 said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seemed to be uncomfortable and insecure for the first time. “For the first time, the CM has seemed so uncomfortable and insecure... with such a statement, he has dropped the moral responsibility of the Home Minister. Congress does not have a clear policy on terror, law and order or any issue,” said BJP State President Satish Poonia.