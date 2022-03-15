Jaipur Family carrying forward the rich legacy of sandalwood carving

Based in Jaipur city of Rajasthan, Jangid family has been carrying its ancestral legacy forward by creating sandalwood masterpieces with intricate carvings and careful detailing. Mahesh Jangid and his sons Rohit and Mohit use the simplest tools like small iron sticks, knives, and chisels to carve with extreme precision on very small objects. They have been doing this for years and have also received a number of national and international awards for their artistry and dedication to this forgotten art form just like their forefathers. All the three Jangids have got their names listed in the Limca Book of Records for their remarkable work. One of the most unique aspects of their art form is that they specialise in making small pockets or compartments within the main structure.