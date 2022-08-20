Jaipur CM Gehlot encourages the innovations of the youth in DigiFest

The Government of Rajasthan is organising Rajasthan DigiFest 2022 from 19th to 20th August 2022 in Jaipur. The purpose of the two-day multi-faceted event is to bring together the youth, startups, investors, corporates, partners and academia at one stage and facilitate interaction and collaboration with government and the public at large.